{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

UK hops on EU's Ukraine financing train

The announcement was made against the backdrop of Starmer’s participation in a summit of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris

LONDON, July 13. /TASS/. The UK government has reached agreement with the European Union leadership on being a part of the 90-billion-euro defense loan to Ukraine, the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.

"Through the scheme, UK defence companies will be eligible to bid for procurement contracts funded by the loan, unlocking billions in potential investment, supporting skilled jobs across the country and strengthening the UK’s world-leading defence industrial base. The UK’s contribution to the initiative will be proportionate to the value of contracts secured by British industry," the statement reads.

The announcement was made against the backdrop of Starmer’s participation in a summit of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on the X social network that the UK’s membership "will give Ukraine access to a wider range of defense suppliers."

The Ukraine Support Loan is an initiative to provide financial assistance for military purposes worth 90 billion euro to Ukraine in 2026-2027 was announced in December 2025. A total of 30 billion euro will be allocated to finance Kiev’s budgetary needs, while the other 60 billion will be earmarked for military expenditures. The program came into existence as a replacement for the European Commission’s failed plan to use immobilized Russian assets for Kiev’s military needs.

The money will be drawn in the form of a European loan, to be repaid by EU countries. Kiev is only obligated to repay the debt if Russia formally agrees to pay reparations in full.

Earlier, representative for the European Commission Thomas Rainier explained that Brussels' military financing program for Ukraine includes an article titled "buy European." This provision obliges Ukraine to submit all contracts for the purchase of weapons with this money to the European Commission for approval, and only if the types of weapons needed by Kiev or their substitutes are not available in Europe can the European Commission grant Ukraine the right to order them from suppliers in other countries.

Tags
UkraineUnited Kingdom
US-Israeli strikes on Iran
Trump notifies US Congress about resuming warfare in Iran — NYT
The letter was sent to US lawmakers on July 10, the report says
Read more
Presenting Crischock as BiH high representative lacks legal basis, Russian MFA says
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova points out that the 1995 Dayton Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina does not provide for the position of acting high representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Read more
Macron calls on EU countries to ramp up arms production
The French leader admitted that the French-German program for the development of a new-generation fighter jet under the SCAF/FCAS Future Combat Air Systems project was a flop
Read more
Russia and Iran welcome positive dynamics in bilateral relations
Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov met with Mohsen Paknejad, Iran's Oil Minister and co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, as well as Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi
Read more
Zelensky submits to parliament bills extending martial law, mobilization campaign
Martial law and general mobilization were declared in Ukraine on February 24, 2022
Read more
West seeking to rewrite history to deprive Russia of its source of strength — MFA
"I believe this is exactly why they want to rewrite history for us - those who demolish monuments or engage in attempts to cancel culture, those who, essentially, have denied us the opportunity to remember our heroes in the information space," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian diplomat slams West’s manipulation around high representative for BiH
Russia’s warnings on this matter were ignored, Russia Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told
Read more
Azerbaijan considering complete withdrawal from Council of Europe, Aliyev says
According to the Azerbaijani president, his country has been discriminated against at the Council of Europe for two years already
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup South UAVs disrupt Ukrainian ammunition supplies in Druzhkovka
In addition, Battlegroup South UAV operators struck Ukrainian drone control posts in Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka and Nikolaypolye
Read more
Donbass Dome system neutralizes 18 Ukrainian drones in DPR over past 24 hours
On July 12, as many as 32 drones were neutralized
Read more
Kremlin spokesman describes 'coalition of the willing' as coalition of warmongers
"This group of countries does not want peace but rather a continuation of war," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Read more
Kiev air defenses fail to cope with Russia’s new strikes — Le Monde
The report quoted a Ukrainian colonel as saying that the failures were due to a lack of Patriot air defense systems and interceptor missiles
Read more
Ukrainian envoy to US resigns due to personal circumstances — agency
It is expected that the new ambassador to the US will be Yulia Sviridenko, who is leaving her post as Ukrainian Prime Minister
Read more
Sanctions on Russia start triggering legal warfare within Western business, expert says
Ilya Grashchenkov noted that the financial cost of anti-Russian policies is now shifting from abstract markets to specific corporations
Read more
Houthis blame Riyadh for the strikes on Sanaa airport
The Foreign Ministry in the Houthi government has regarded the attack on the airport as a declaration of war
Read more
Kremlin regrets Western attempts to cancel Russian culture
Dmitry Peskov commented on the European Commission’s move to withdraw funding for the Venice Biennale over the opening of the Russian pavilion
Read more
Putin awards citizenship to German horse trainer
Karin Martina Staemmler-Gerusel specializes in draft horses
Read more
Iran begins series of strikes at US targets in Middle East — TV
The US earlier reported another wave of strikes against targets in Iran
Read more
Iran agreed to ‘perfect deal’ for US before attacking ship — Trump
US President did not mention any details of the deal he was talking about but claimed that the United States bombed the hell out of them last night
Read more
Russia regrets Belgrade’s lack of response to anti-Russian attacks by Stefanchuk — MFA
In general, as usual, the Ukrainian guest's lies were uninventive but verbose — following the primitive templates of Kiev's agitprop: calculated for the compliant omnivorousness of candidates for EU membership," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
IN BRIEF: FSB thwarts large-scale swarm drone attacks on Russian military airfields
FSB officers seized 24 FPV drones equipped with neural control modules manufactured in the UK, the United States, Canada and Sweden that were resistant to electronic warfare
Read more
NATO summit in Ankara was pantomime, where leaders said absurd things — EUObserver
According to the report, the possibility of withdrawal of US troops from Europe remained the main unanswered question of the event
Read more
Former Emir of Qatar dies at 74
Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013
Read more
Unknown individuals steal Soviet T-70 tank from war memorial in Ukraine
Preliminary information suggests the theft may have taken place during the curfew
Read more
Aortic dissection likely cause of Graham's death — senator's office
The statement, cited by US media, said the exact cause of the senator's death will be determined after all necessary examinations are completed
Read more
Mediators hold another series of talks on de-escalation with Iran, US — AP
In particular, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi
Read more
Kiev forces lose some 1,465 troops in special military operation zone over past day
The enemy lost up to 495 personnel in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup East
Read more
Russian troops repel all counterattacks at Konstantinovka, forcing Kiev retreat — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian assault forces suffered losses
Read more
Magyar threatens Hungarian president with impeachment in five days
Hungary’s National Assembly will begin proceedings to remove President Tamas Sulyok from office, if he does not sign the bill on the 17th amendment to the Constitution, which envisages his resignation, the Hungarian prime minister noted
Read more
US completes latest wave of strikes on Iran — CENTCOM
Dozens of targets at multiple locations were destroyed
Read more
US perceived possible threat to Trump from Iran as not entirely credible — WSJ
At the same time, the US president used an older jet to return home from the NATO summit in Turkey
Read more
FACTBOX: German ambassador summoned to Russian foreign ministry
The ministry said the focus of the meeting was the unacceptability of growing support to the Kiev regime
Read more
FSB thwarts planned drone attacks on Amur, Chelyabinsk military airfields
The Federal Security Service seized 24 FPV drones equipped with neural network control modules of British, American, Canadian, and Swedish production, resistant to electronic warfare, with warheads containing over 1 kg of explosive
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West shots down 93 Ukrainian heavy quadcopters during day
Apart from that, the battlegroup spotted and wiped out two field munition depots, 45 drone control centers, and two Starlink satellite communication stations
Read more
Russian forces suppress Ukrainian artillery in Krasny Liman direction — soldier
Crews of Russian 152-mm self-propelled guns of the Battlegroup West carry out fire missions daily, supporting assault units and destroying targets at ranges of over 25 kilometers
Read more
Aliyev declares full normalization between Azerbaijan and Russia
Ilham Aliyev underscored the significance of Russia-Azerbaijan relations, both on a bilateral level and within a broader regional context
Read more
US uses naval drones for first time in new attack on Iran — CENTCOM
The US Central Command once again asserted that Iran "does not control" the Strait of Hormuz
Read more
Poland transfers 3-9 missiles for Patriot systems to Kiev — Deputy Defense Minister
According to Cezary Tomczyk, Warsaw received guarantees from the US that the missiles would be replenished tenfold in case of danger
Read more
Strait of Hormuz to remain closed until situation normalizes — PSGA
Once stability and calm are restored, all applications will be reviewed according to the established schedule and the necessary permits will be issued
Read more
Politician blames Germany for being behind terrorist attacks on Russian civilian targets
Viktor Medvedchuk highlighted that Germany had become the main industrial base supporting the Ukrainian defense industry in the war against Russia
Read more
Kiev’s drone supplier Helsing makes its UAVs at secret plant in south Germany — NYT
According to sources cited by the newspaper, the factory can be dismantled and relocated within a day
Read more
Strait of Hormuz open to all vessels — CENTCOM
The US forces being prepared to ensure free navigation along this waterway, the US Central Command said
Read more
At least 13 Iranian cities come under US strikes — media
No information on casualties from the airstrikes has been reported, according to NourNews agency
Read more
Iran attacks US base in Jordan with missiles, drones — IRGC
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the strikes on Jordan marked only the first phase of its "retaliation operation," which it said is still underway
Read more
Russian forces hammer military infrastructure at Ukraine’s Chernomorsk Port
In addition, the strikes targeted a seiner re-equipped for launching uncrewed boats, a patrol boat and a dry cargo ship
Read more
Millions sign online petition demanding Argentina be booted from World Cup
The petition claims that FIFA and the referees are biased toward Lionel Messi and the Argentininan national team
Read more
Germany becomes hostage to Ukraine's military-industrial complex — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that no facility in Europe was unattainable for Russia
Read more
Russian kamikaze drone crew eliminates large network of Ukrainian fortifications
The targets were located in several basements of buildings equipped as command posts and UAV control posts
Read more
Trump orders to lower US flags to honor late Senator Graham
US President said that Senator achieved so much for Washington
Read more
Another prisoner exchange with Ukraine to take place soon — Russian ombudswoman
Another prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine will take place soon but its exact date will not be announced, Yana Lantratova said
Read more
Zelensky voices plans to replace government, dismiss prime minister
Vladimir Zelensky offered Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko a new position
Read more
Vance may face blame over violation of US-Iran memorandum — Politico
Мiolating the memorandum's provisions was inevitable, since it failed to address key issues — the terms of a ceasefire in Lebanon and control of the Strait of Hormuz, the publication says, citing a former White House official
Read more
EU sanctions VK, Max messenger
The EU said the sanctions against VK were imposed because the company is the parent of Communication Platform LLC, the developer of the national Max messenger
Read more
Three killed in Moscow region as Russian air defenses shoot down 342 drones in past night
Ukrainian UAVs were intercepted over 15 Russian regions
Read more
Russia's oil products situation will gradually improve — Putin
Russia has a very strong and reliable energy foundation, the Russian president noted
Read more
Russian air defenses destroy over 180,000 UAVs in Ukraine operation — top brass
Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 926 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 12 smart bombs over the past 24 hours
Read more
Hungary’s parliament approves constitutional amendment to oust president
According to parliament speaker Agnes Forsthoffer, the amendment was supported by 139 lawmakers
Read more
Modernizing Russia’s armed forces, fuel situation — Putin’s remarks
The Russophobic factions within the so-called collective West are fighting Russia, but the country is forging ahead with remarkable progress, the Russian leader said
Read more
Russian forces advance toward Druzhkovka despite Ukrainian air counterstrikes — DPR head
In the neighboring Krasnoarmeysk-Dobropolye region, Russian forces have strengthened their positions following the liberation of Vasilyevka
Read more
Zelensky confirms two civilians brutally murdered by Ukrainian soldiers
Ten servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces’ 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade have been detained, including the now former brigade commander Stanislav Luchanov
Read more
Reshuffles in Kiev create illusion of change, not real reforms — Russian senator
Alexander Voloshin pointed out that the core issue within Kiev’s bureaucracy was a severe personnel shortage
Read more
Bangkok fire kills 27, injures 63 — media
The blaze had engulfed the entire building by the time emergency services arrived, Reuters reports
Read more
Russian Armed Forces hit ferry in Chernomorsk port — Defense Ministry
The strikes were carried out using the Geran-4 Seeker UAV
Read more
US did not discuss with Iran rumored attempts on Trump’s life — Iranian MFA
According to Esmail Baghaei, there are forces in the international arena that seek to exploit any changes and any events to advance their interests
Read more
IN BRIEF: World Cup quarterfinal results
In the semifinals, reigning European champions Spain will face France, while reigning world champions Argentina will play England
Read more
Russian forces hit fishing vessel used for launching Kiev’s USVs in Odessa port
The strikes were carried out using the Geran-4 Seeker UAV
Read more
Russia no longer to be ‘gas station’ — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the country's processing sector already stands for 43% in the structure of economic growth
Read more
Drone attack on Istra outside Moscow kills three, injures three others
Two people were injured after a drone hit an apartment building in Solnechnogorsk
Read more
Russian-Chinese exercise Joint Sea - 2026 concludes in Qingdao
The closing ceremony was held at the Qingdao Naval Base of the People's Liberation Army
Read more
UK designates Iran’s IRGC as terrorist organization — Sky News
The British government explained its move by saying the elite Iranian army unit is allegedly involved in the intimidation of critics of the Islamic Republic on UK soil
Read more
Kiev loses over 9,900 soldiers, mercenaries in fighting over week — expert
The greatest losses in manpower were inflicted on the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup East, operating in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye Regions
Read more
First Russian-Arab forum to be held in early October — Roscongress
The forum will be attended by officials from ministries and agencies, heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of the business and expert communities of Russia and LAS states
Read more
Escalation by Kiev to only destroy Ukraine's industry, economy — ex-PM
Nikolay Azarov recalled that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed hope that Ukraine's escalation of strikes deep inside Russia would help create conditions for negotiations to end the conflict
Read more
Air defenses repel attack by 81 drones over Moscow Region — governor
Three people were killed and three others were injured, Andrey Vorobyov said
Read more
US troops accuse commanders of negligence over Iranian drone threat
US commanders deny the allegations and maintain that the military facility was adequately protected, The Washington Post reported
Read more
Reducing economic reliance on China would cost US, European economies $23.6 trillion — FT
Experts analyzed the costs of building new production and logistics chains, processing capacity, research centers, and replacing software provided by Chinese companies
Read more
Ukraine to keep honoring Banderites until government changes, ex-Polish PM says
"Only when this government leaves or is overthrown, and people with a different attitude toward their difficult past come to power, will it be possible to seriously think about reconciliation," Leszek Miller said
Read more
Russia keeps modernizing its Armed Forces, says Putin
Russia will respond in kind to Ukraine’s attacks and its strikes will be much more powerful, the head of state said
Read more
Senator Lindsey Graham dies at 71
Republican Senator passed away from a brief and sudden illness
Read more
Kremlin addresses 'Coalition of the willing' illusions, Sea of Azov navigation
Russia will not seek to prove that the airspace of Baltic nations is being used for Ukrainian drone flights, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Press review: US, Europe may clash over Ukraine as China missile alarms Pacific region
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 7th
Read more
Greta Thunberg, other activists glue themselves to ground near Rheinmetall’s office
The protest is against the work of a Rheinmetall facility in the Wedding district of Berlin and the use of German weapons in the war against the Gaza Strip and other conflict zones
Read more
Putin grants Russian citizenship to man behind BMW X6 design
According to publicly available sources, Leclercq has worked for major automakers BMW, Kia, and Citroen
Read more
Polish defense minister says draft-age Ukrainians should be home, fighting for country
According to Wladysіaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Ukrainians "driving around in luxury cars" and disturbing public order should be deported to their homeland
Read more
Iran to remain guardian of Strait of Hormuz — foreign minister
Abbas Araghchi also commented on US President Donald Trump’s plans to seize control over the waterway and to levy a security toll of 20%
Read more
Russian emergencies ministry delivers 22 tons of humanitarian aid to Venezuela
A powerful earthquake struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24
Read more
Press review: Hormuz crisis overshadows Iran nuclear issue and EU divided on Russia talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 13th
Read more
Iran seeking to turn military conflict with US into economic one — expert
Mehran Kamrava highlighted that Iran was keenly aware of the fact that it could not match the United States and Israel militarily
Read more
Kiev’s counterattacks near Krasny Liman in Donetsk on decline — expert
The attempts to retake lost lines and positions have declined several-fold, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Russian strikes hit Odtrans logistics center, Odessa port infrastructure
As previously reported by the ministry, last night, the Russian armed forces carried out group strikes using long-range air-launched precision weapons and attack drones
Read more
Iranian attacks on Arab countries violate international law — LAS secretary general
Nabil Fahmy stated that an infringement on the sovereignty of any Arab state required a unified and firm position from all alliance members
Read more
NATO airborne early warning aircraft circling over Gulf of Riga
The aircraft took off from an airfield in Siauliai
Read more
Russian, Chinese warships repel mock drone attack in Yellow Sea drills
Over several days, the joint naval task force carried out live-fire drills using artillery and machine guns to repel a simulated attack by unmanned systems, including aerial drones and uncrewed surface vessels, the Russian Pacific Fleet's press service said
Read more
Ukrainian troops endanger civilian lives by firing from Kherson’s urban area — governor
For the Kiev regime, Kherson and its residents have long been expendable, Vladimir Saldo said
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about new EU, UK sanctions against Russia, restrictions on VK, Max
The United Kingdom imposed sanctions on GRU officers allegedly involved in cyber operations targeting the UK, as well as on the Rybar military analytical center
Read more
Iran says strikes on US facilities constitute legitimate self-defense
According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, "it is far from responsible to blame Iran for defending its sovereignty while failing to hold the aggressors accountable for their egregious violation of international law"
Read more
Trump notifies US Congress about resuming warfare in Iran — NYT
The letter was sent to US lawmakers on July 10, the report says
Read more
West’s help to Kiev makes special military operation real war — Kremlin
Berlin, Paris, The Hague, Oslo, and, unfortunately, Washington are behind Kiev, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
US intercepts Iranian cruise missile, drone — media
According to CNN, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps opened fire toward the route used by commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz about an hour earlier
Read more
At least 10,000 people may be victims of extreme heat in Europe
The highest number was recorded among people aged 65 and older, with more than 9,000 deaths
Read more
Russian forces have full control over skies in Konstantinovka — officer
The number of Russian reconnaissance and attack drones has significantly grown in the skies over Konstantinovka, a company commander of the Battlegroup South’s 1465th Motorized Rifle Regiment, call sign Grek, said
Read more