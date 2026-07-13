Russian forces have full control over skies in Konstantinovka — officer

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian troops have complete dominance in the airspace over Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a company commander of the Battlegroup South’s 1465th Motorized Rifle Regiment, call sign Grek, said.

"We have control over the skies of the entire Konstantinovka area. We see all movements and we don’t allow the enemy to squeeze through. All movements are immediately detected. We see everything immediately and destroy it. We’re currently at a height, and they’re already moving in the lowlands. The radio horizon doesn’t allow them to widely use radio-controlled FPV drones right now. Since we’re in Konstantinovka, <…> we have the advantage of altitude, terrain, and, plus, [nine-story] buildings. We can better camouflage ourselves in the buildings, hang the antenna higher, and position it as needed. We have an advantage in this regard," Grek said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to him, the number of Russian reconnaissance and attack drones has significantly grown in the skies over Konstantinovka.