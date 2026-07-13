Millions sign online petition demanding Argentina be booted from World Cup

WASHINGTON, July 13. /TASS/. A petition demanding that Argentina be disqualified from the World Cup is gaining a lot of traction online.

The petition is posted on argentinaout.com and has been signed by over 2.5 million people.

"It is obvious that FIFA and the referees are biased toward Lionel Messi and Argentina," the petition reads. "Why should the rest of the world compete when the winner has already been decided? Kick Argentina out of the World Cup and give everyone else a fair chance."

Earlier, netizens claimed that FIFA was doing everything possible to ensure Argentina’s victory at the World Cup. As examples, they cited Messi not getting a red card in the group stage match against Algeria and an easy playoff bracket. In the Round of 32, Argentina defeated Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time; in the Round of 16, the reigning world champion beat Egypt 3-2, scoring a miraculous victory after being down 2-0 in the 79th minute; and in the quarterfinals Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1 in extra time. In the semi-finals, Argentina will face England on July 15.