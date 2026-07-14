Kiev deliberately targeting humanitarian corridors in Konstantinovka in DPR — expert

LUGANSK, July 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is deliberately attacking humanitarian corridors in Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS, adding that Russian military personnel have to carry out full-scale operations to evacuate civilians.

Earlier, DPR head Denis Pushilin reported that the evacuation of civilians from Konstantinovka was proceeding under difficult conditions.

"Based on the information reaching me, I can say that the very concept of a humanitarian corridor is completely absent from the vocabulary of Ukrainian militants. Naturally, no one holds out any hope anymore for adherence to the norms of international humanitarian law. And, of course, people face immense risk when trying to escape Ukrainian shelling in Konstantinovka as Ukrainian militants strike indiscriminately at civilian vehicles and at individuals or groups, attempting to leave the settlement for a safer area. Our troops also carry out full-scale operations to locate and evacuate people from the settlement," he said.

The evacuation of the population of Konstantinovka is proceeding "with great difficulty," Marochko noted.