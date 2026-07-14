What we know about FSB-prevented large-scale drone attack on facility in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) foiled a large-scale drone attack on a strategic facility located in a residential area of the Moscow Region, the FSB press office said.

TASS has compiled the key details currently available.

Prevention of the terrorist attack

- The FSB thwarted a terrorist attack planned by the security service of Ukraine (SBU) against a strategic facility located in a residential area of the Moscow Region using drones smuggled into Russia, the press office said.

- The FSB said the operation to prevent the attack began after intelligence was received about the delivery of weapons-related cargo along the Bratislava (Slovakia) - Siedlce (Poland) - Brest (Belarus) - Moscow Region route, organized by the SBU with assistance from European intelligence services.

- The attackers planned to remotely deploy 35 FPV drones equipped with Canadian-made control systems resistant to electronic warfare from a building located near the facility.

- After the enemy launched the drones, all terrorist equipment was destroyed by an FSB special unit that was backing the operation.

- The FSB emphasized that the measures were carried out while ensuring the full security of the targeted facility, as well as civilians and military personnel.

Discovery of the smuggled cargo

- Earlier, FSB officers identified and placed under surveillance a shipment of Spanish ceramic tiles containing 35 FPV drones with warheads made of foreign-manufactured explosives.

- The initial configuration and assembly of the drones before their shipment to Russia were carried out in Kiev.

- The explosive cargo, which had passed through foreign countries, was stored in a pre-rented hangar located near the intended target.

- Ukrainian intelligence officers arranged for construction materials to be delivered to the hangar as a cover-up for its use.

Perpetrators and accomplices

- According to the FSB, Ukrainian agents recruited two Moldovan citizens, Viktor Pirlog, born in 1986, and Aurel Kalos, born in 1995, who had undergone specialized training, to prepare the hangar for the drone launch operation.

- After completing the work under the guidance of handlers, they departed Russia.

- According to the FSB, the Ukrainian side recruited a former member of an ethnic organized crime group through a terrorist organization banned in Russia to carry out the attack. The man had previously served a lengthy sentence for grave crimes.

- In 2022, he signed a contract with the Wagner private military company, was granted amnesty after participating in the special military operation, and received Russian citizenship in 2023.

- Acting on instructions from handlers, the man assembled and activated the drones, established a communication channel with foreign operators, and then left the scene.

- The FSB press office said that the man was waiting at a designated location for an evacuation group that was supposed to take him to a safe residence and later transport him to Ukraine to participate in combat operations against Russia.

- The man was detained and is reportedly confessing, saying that he acted in the interests of the Ukrainian side.

- The accomplice who rented the hangar, received the cargo, and arranged the concealed placement of construction materials put up armed resistance during his detention and was neutralized by return fire, the FSB added.

- According to FSB video footage, the man was detained in one of the apartments.

- The FSB press office said that the SBU also involved minors aged 13 to 16 in carrying out individual tasks, including activating illegally obtained SIM cards used to control the drones.

- It was also established that Ukrainian and US citizen Albert Vasiliev, born in 1991, a Ukrainian video blogger, rapper, and actor known under the pseudonym Kievstoner, was involved in organizing the attack and coordinating accomplices under SBU supervision.

- The FSB said that he also combines this role with cocaine distribution.

- He currently resides in European Union countries, Spain and Slovakia.

- In addition to the alleged perpetrator of the prevented terrorist attack, FSB officers detained a group of his accomplices who planned to extract the man from Russia after the sabotage.

Investigation

- The FSB Investigative Department opened and is investigating a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (terrorist act).

- The prevented terrorist attack in the Moscow Region became one of the largest-scale cases in an unprecedented series of sabotage and terrorist attacks prepared by Ukrainian intelligence services using drones but successfully thwarted.

- Earlier, the FSB listed among them prevented assassination attempts against two senior Defense Ministry officials in the Moscow Region, as well as drone swarm attacks against the Rostov-Central military airfield in Rostov-on-Don, the Ukrainka airfield in the Amur Region, and the Shagol airfield in the Chelyabinsk Region.

- According to FSB video footage, the perpetrator of the prevented terrorist attack admitted that he agreed to work for Ukrainian intelligence services because of the substantial amount of money offered.

- He said that he was looking for work on Telegram, where he was contacted by a supporter of a terrorist organization.

- At the handler’s instruction, the man arrived at the hangar, where pallets, tiles, and laptops were located.

- He began unpacking the tiles, where drones and explosives had been concealed.

- The Ukrainian handler monitored the perpetrator through cameras installed in the hangar.

- He provided instructions that allowed the man to configure the drones and attach explosives to them.

- According to the detainee, the handler then instructed him to open the hangar doors.

- The man said he was promised evacuation by taxi, but the vehicle never arrived.

- According to FSB video footage, an accomplice involved in preparing the failed terrorist attack admitted that Ukrainian blogger and rapper Albert Vasiliev transferred money to him.

- The man said that the blogger paid him to purchase food and tools, which he delivered to an industrial area in the Moscow Region, left in a wooded area, photographed, and sent to Kievstoner via Telegram.

- According to the detainee, the blogger asked him to pick up an unknown young man near Moscow and take him to the city.

- He also transferred money to the accomplice’s bank card not only to cover current expenses but also funds that were supposed to be handed over to the young man.

- The man said he knew that Vasiliev was Ukrainian, a native of Kiev, had lived in the United States for a long time, later lived in Russia, and was acquainted with many Russian public figures and media personalities.

- According to the accomplice, the blogger runs an online drug store in a restricted segment of the internet.

- Foreign-produced explosives weighing 4 kilograms were used in the FPV drones that Ukrainian intelligence services attempted to deploy against a strategic facility in the Moscow Region, an FSB forensic explosives specialist said.