Russian-Chinese exercise Joint Sea - 2026 concludes in Qingdao

QINGDAO, July 13. /TASS/. The Russian-Chinese naval exercise, Joint Sea 2026, has successfully concluded in the port of Qingdao, located in eastern China, according to the Pacific Fleet’s press service. The closing ceremony was held at the Qingdao Naval Base of the People's Liberation Army, where exercise commanders Rear Admiral Sergey Sinko and Rear Admiral Qiu Wensheng addressed commanding officers from both navies and members of the joint command staff.

In his remarks, Rear Admiral Sinko highlighted the valuable experience gained during the exercises, noting that it will be instrumental in the daily operations of both navies and will significantly contribute to bolstering mutual trust and enhancing Russian-Chinese cooperation.

"Throughout the exercise, the crews and staff of both countries effectively addressed key aspects of joint force management, communication, and coordination," Sinko stated. He further emphasized that each phase of the joint operations served as an opportunity to exchange professional expertise in areas such as joint maneuvering, air and anti-submarine defense, search and rescue missions, countering unmanned systems, and other maritime capabilities.

"We are committed to further developing our joint exercises and elevating their scope and complexity through increased participation," Sinko affirmed.

Joint Sea 2026 was conducted in the Yellow Sea from July 6 to 13. The Russian fleet featured the cruiser Varyag, the corvette Rezky, the diesel-electric submarine Ufa, and the rescue vessel Igor Belousov. The Chinese fleet included the destroyers Anshan and Kaifeng, the frigate Wuhu, a Yuan-class diesel-electric submarine, the general supply transport Kekesilihu, and the rescue vessel Yanchenghu.