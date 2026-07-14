Moscow at odds with Baku over Ukraine, sees no reason to spoil relations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia and Azerbaijan have differing views on the situation in Ukraine, but Moscow is pragmatic and does not see it as a reason to jeopardize relations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There are several countries with which we have close relations and which share this position, the position with which we strongly disagree. Yes, this is a bone of contention," he told a news briefing. "However, we believe that this is no reason for this issue to cast a shadow on our bilateral relations, and we take a pragmatic approach here."

"We believe that we should continue to develop our relations in all possible areas, especially with a country like Azerbaijan."