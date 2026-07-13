US wants to control Strait of Hormuz, receive 20% of cargo costs — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 13. /TASS/. The United States wants to control the Strait of Hormuz and receive a toll of 20% of the cost of all cargoes shipped through it for ensuring safe passage, US President Donald Trump said.

"All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait. The USA will be, from this point forward, known as 'the guardian of the Hormuz Strait,' but as such, and as a matter of fairness, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World. The process and formation will begin immediately," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Around 25% of global oil and some 20% of liquefied natural gas are shipped through the Strait of Hormuz.