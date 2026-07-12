Zelensky voices plans to replace government, dismiss prime minister

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky announced the need to replace the country’s current government and his intention to dismiss Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko.

Specifically, he offered her a new position.

"We discussed the details with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko. We determined that changes require a renewal of the cabinet. I thanked Yulia for her clear, stable, and effective work as prime minister, for her years of productive work on the Ukrainian team, and offered her to lead a new significant direction," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Yulia Sviridenko became Prime Minister of Ukraine on July 17, 2025, replacing Denis Shmygal, who currently serves as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy. Following Sviridenko's resignation, he will automatically become acting prime minister until the Verkhovna Rada approves a new government lineup.