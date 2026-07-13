Aliyev declares full normalization between Azerbaijan and Russia

BAKU, July 13. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has announced that the challenging period in relations between Azerbaijan and Russia is now firmly in the past. Speaking at the opening of the Global Media Forum in Shusha, he expressed optimism about the state of bilateral ties.

"It is important to note that the difficulties - those challenging times - are behind us. I can confidently say that our relations have returned to full normalization," Aliyev stated. He highlighted that communication between the two nations is ongoing at multiple levels, including government officials, the co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission, foreign ministries, and presidential staff.

"In this regard, I believe everything is progressing smoothly, and we are pleased with the current state of affairs," the Azerbaijani leader emphasized. He underscored the significance of Russia-Azerbaijan relations, both on a bilateral level and within a broader regional context. "These ties encompass traditional areas of cooperation as well as emerging fields. Transport, trade, and humanitarian collaboration are particularly vital in this regard," Aliyev added.