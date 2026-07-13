Zaporozhye NPP to inform IAEA about Ukraine’s attack on fire station in Energodar

MELITOPOL, July 13. /TASS/. The management of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) will inform International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts still at the plant about Ukraine’s attack on a fire station in Energodar, and is ready to show the aftermath, if the operational situation permits, the facility’s spokesperson, Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"We will at a minimum inform the IAEA specialists deployed to the facility about Ukraine’s attack and its consequences. And we are ready to show them, if the situation permits and the agency is willing to see them," she said.

The press service of the Russian emergencies ministry’s Zaporozhye Region department said earlier that a Ukrainian drone attack had damaged a fire station building and a tanker truck. No one was hurt. On July 2, the IAEA was shown the consequences of another Ukrainian attack on this fire station.