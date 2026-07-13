Russia's oil products situation will gradually improve — Putin

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Actions by the Ukrainian military are causing certain problems with oil products in Russia, but the situation will gradually improve, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, emphasizing that the country has a very strong and reliable energy foundation.

"As for the energy sector, Russia has a very strong and reliable energy foundation. Yes, they are creating certain problems for us with oil products at the moment, so to speak. I believe the situation will gradually improve," the president said, commenting on the Kiev regime's attempts to attack energy facilities in Russia.

Putin also announced that work is underway on a system to supply Crimea with petroleum products that will be highly difficult for the enemy to reach. "We are already starting to build a supply system that will be very difficult for the enemy to reach," the president said.

On Monday, as part of the "All for Victory!" People's Front forum, Putin visited an exhibition showcasing new developments by the Kulibin Club for Russian servicemen in the special military operation zone, among other items.