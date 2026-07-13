Modernization of Russian Armed Forces, Russia’s strength: Putin’s statements

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia's strength lies in its ability to overcome difficulties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a forum titled "Everything for Victory!" held by the People’s Front.

He emphasized that Russia is modernizing its armed forces and achieving new results in the defense industry.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the head of state.

On People’s Front work

The People’s Front has done great work in the fifteen years since it was founded: "Fifteen years ago, this was not a forced decision. The People’s Front - and today we are celebrating its 15th anniversary - has fully justified itself. Completely."

People’s Front activists have been at the forefront of tackling the country’s challenges: "For 15 years, you have always - not just during the special military operation, which is really important - <…> for all 15 years, you have always been at the forefront of the challenges the country is addressing. And you have managed to find those areas, where we need to focus our attention to help those who need it."

The People’s Front is working on a most crucial thing - building a stronger Russia: "What can be more important than all this for preserving, expanding, and strengthening Russia? Nothing. And that is exactly what you are doing."

Feedback, president’s instructions

Feedback from citizens is essential for any level of government in the country: "After all, for the entire country, for all of Russia this feedback from people is extremely important. For any level of government and for the country."

The president’s instructions, which the People’s Front is working on, don't come "out of thin air," they are formulated based on citizens’ inquiries received via the national hotline: "And these instructions, they are not pulled out of thin air, out of nowhere, they come from people, from their problems, from what they are facing and what they are trying to overcome in life. These instructions come from that. And what are you actually working on? You are working to help people directly."

Importance of upbringing

Helping children learn how to navigate the world and build and maintain relationships with others is crucial: "What could be more important than a child’s soul, what could be more important than shaping their views on life, their relationship with society and people, what could be more important than the relationship of the younger generation with their parents, their grandparents, them respecting the sacrifices they make for them, for their future children, for their grandchildren?"

Russia’s future

The Russophobic factions within the so-called collective West are fighting Russia, but the country is forging ahead with remarkable progress: "Many ask how it is that the entire Russophobic, so-called aggressive part of the collective West is fighting us, yet we are steadily developing our economy, strengthening our finances, modernizing our armed forces, achieving new milestones in the defense industry, and moving forward."

Russia is succeeding partly thanks to the work of the People’s Front, which unites much of the country: "This is happening partly thanks to your efforts, you have united more than 20 million people, Russian citizens, and raised almost 70 billion rubles for the special military operation’s objectives, not from the state, but from citizens voluntarily, from those who have placed their trust in you."

Russia will inevitably win as its soldiers "are moving forward": "That is why, we will inevitably win."

Russia is enhancing its armed forces and achieving new results in the defense industry: "We are modernizing the Armed Forces, achieving new results in the defense industrial sector and are moving forward."

Russia’s strength

Russia’s strength comes from its ability to overcome hardship, to fight on courageously: "Our strength lies in the fact that we always overcome all difficulties and all fears. And this makes us stronger."

Thanks to that, the country will keep moving only forward: "And that is precisely why we undoubtedly always move forward and will continue to do so."

Fear is normal when performing a heroic deed, but Russians don't cower when things get tough: "When people accomplish such feats, when people fight at the front, when people achieve amazing results in the rear, often at peril to their lives, of course, it can be scary, but that is a normal reaction of a normal person. Our strength lies in the fact that we always overcome all difficulties and fears."