SIMFEROPOL, July 14. /TASS/. The German drone factory producing UAVs for delivery to Ukraine is a legitimate target for the Russian Defense Ministry, Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea Vladimir Konstantinov told TASS.

The New York Times earlier reported that the German defense company Helsing, supplying drones for Kiev, is manufacturing drones at a secret facility in the south of the country. Reuters also reported that Germany would finance the purchase of 50,000 strike drones for Ukraine from Skyfall that are equipped with automatic target tracking software. The contract is worth around €90 million.

"By producing drones, they are killing Russian people, and this factory by all international norms is already a legitimate target for the Russian military, at least for the prevention of terrorist attacks. They should understand this," Konstantinov said.

The expert added that with a new wave of military aid to Kiev, Germany is trying to escalate the conflict.

Germany is Ukraine’s largest donor. The German Cabinet earlier reported that Berlin provided Kiev with about €39 billion in humanitarian and €55 billion in military aid since February 24, 2022. The Russian side has repeatedly stated that arms supplies to Kiev only extend the conflict.