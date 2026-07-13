Iran and Russia need working groups to monitor joint projects — Iranian president

TEHRAN, July 13. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for the creation of joint working groups to track the implementation of all projects between Tehran and Moscow and eliminate potential obstacles.

"It is essential that these working groups, with the participation of relevant agencies and embassies of both countries, continuously and daily monitor the progress of the projects in order to eliminate any potential obstacles as quickly as possible," the president's press service quoted him as saying.

Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran and Russia are strategic partners and reliable friends, adding that the implementation of joint projects must be accelerated.