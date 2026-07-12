NEW YORK, July 12. /TASS/. German defense company Helsing, which supplies unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to the Kiev government, is manufacturing its products at a secret location in southern Germany, The New York Times (NYT) newspaper wrote.

The production site is situated "in a serene, suburban industrial complex" and "operates under watertight security": Helsing’s name appears nowhere on its territory, employees sign non-disclosure agreements, and the factory itself can be dismantled and relocated within a day.

Since late 2024, the factory has delivered thousands of drones to Ukraine.

The Bloomberg news agency reported in January with reference to a German Defense Ministry's report and own sources that Ukraine was holding off on additional orders for HX-2 strike drones from Helsing due to problems in front line tests in battle. Helsing responded in a statement that the company was not aware of the presentation and rejected many of the findings, including that HX-2 drones had a high failure rate when taking off, the agency wrote.

Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maria Zabolotskaya said last month that the West’s cooperation with Ukraine in weapons production makes European countries complicit in the killing of Russian children. She told a UN Security Council meeting that the drones used by the Ukrainian armed forces in their war crimes are produced with the direct participation of European countries.