No evidence to back up claims of Russian drone crash in Moldova — envoy

CHISINAU, July 14. /TASS/. The Moldovan Foreign Ministry’s claim about an alleged Russian drone crashing in the south of the country must be investigated and verified, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov told reporters.

"We cannot confirm anything at this point. We have requested additional information. This is a new case, and it requires an investigation. We need to establish the drone's origin, reconstruct its flight path, review photographic evidence, and examine the other standard data we routinely request in such cases," the diplomat said.

According to Ozerov, several questions remain about the drone discovered on July 13 near the community of Copanca in Moldova's Causeni District. Moldovan authorities said the drone was carrying 40 kilograms of explosives.

"A heavily armed drone carrying explosives crashes, yet there is no crater. If it was carrying explosives, why didn't they detonate? They should have exploded on impact. <...> This type of drone is very loud. According to the information available to us, residents of the nearby community of Copanca did not hear it approach. We are not making any assertions. We have the same questions you do," the diplomat told reporters.

This was not the first time the ambassador had been summoned over drone-related incidents. In early June, Moldova's Foreign Ministry summoned Ozerov after an unidentified drone crashed in neighboring Romania. At that time, he also said that Russia's contacts with the Moldovan authorities had been reduced to summonses to the Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, Ozerov said that the Moldovan authorities blamed Russia for every problem while following the European Union leadership's anti-Russian line and providing no supporting evidence.

He added that the Moldovan side continues to make such allegations despite a complete lack of evidence and amid repeated requests by Russian diplomats that it be provided.