Kremlin addresses 'Coalition of the willing' illusions, Sea of Azov navigation

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the "Coalition of the Willing’s" illusions about the possibility of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, navigation in the Sea of Azov, and media reports alleging that an assassination attempt against US President Donald Trump was planned during the recent NATO summit in his daily briefing on Monday.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

President’s schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a People's Front event titled "Everything for Victory" later in the day and meet with the organization's leaders.

- The People's Front works on each and every request that Russian citizens submit for the president’s annual question-and-answer session: "This work takes place every day."

- The Kremlin praised the important role the People’s Front plays in addressing issues related to meeting the needs of special military operation veterans and assisting service members involved in the operation: "The People’s Front has an enormous role in resolving issues related to meeting the needs of special military operation heroes and providing assistance to those fighting in the operation."

On 'Coalition of the Willing'

- The "Coalition of the Willing" seeks not peace but instead a continuation of war: "I would call it a coalition of warmongers. This group of countries does not want peace but rather a continuation of war."

- The Kremlin will keep a close eye on reports from the upcoming Coalition of the WIlling meeting due to the group’s hostile stance toward Russia: "We will certainly monitor it very closely. These countries are taking hostile actions against us."

- The "Coalition of the Willing" is "misguided by the greatest illusion that it’s possible to inflict a strategic defeat on our country."

On Ukrainian drones

- Russia will not seek to prove that the airspace of Baltic nations is being used for Ukrainian drone flights, as the Russian Armed Forces have a clear understanding of where unmanned aerial vehicles come from: "Our military and intelligence agencies can see what is coming and from where. Everyone is aware of that and we have no need to try to prove anything to anyone. We clearly monitor the sources of threats to our border and inland areas."

On alleged plans to assassinate Trump

- The Kremlin will not comment on media reports alleging that an assassination attempt against US President Donald Trump was planned during the NATO summit held in Ankara on July 7-8: "I would refrain from commenting on this report because I have no information on the matter and do not know whether these Israeli sources can be trusted."

On navigation in Sea of Azov

- Questions about navigation in the Sea of Azov should be addressed to the Russian Ministry of Transport: "As for the question about navigation in the Sea of Azov, it’s the Transport Ministry’s domain, so I recommend you contact them."

Russian culture in Western crosshairs

- Russian culture isn’t being met with open arms in the West: "Some of our cultural presence is still there abroad but there is enormous pressure."

- It is regrettable that attempts to cancel Russian culture continue in the West: "With regard to the Venice Biennale, it is only regrettable <...> that in other countries, attempts to cancel our culture still continue."

- Moscow is grateful to the Venice Biennale organizers for opening a Russian pavilion: "[I would like] to express gratitude to the organizers who have maintained cooperation with our representatives, and also congratulate them on being free of the short-sightedness that currently dominates Europe."

On special military operation

- Vladimir Putin closely monitors the special military operation: "All aspects of the special military operation are certainly in the president’s focus, as he is also the supreme commander-in-chief. He receives all the necessary information and makes decisions accordingly."