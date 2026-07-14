LUGANSK, July 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s army struck Russian territory up to 850 times a day over the course of the week, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS, adding that over 300 civilians were harmed by the aggression of Ukrainian troops during this period.

"Over the past week, the average number of strikes by Ukrainian militants on Russian civilian targets reached 850 impacts per day. The number of civilian casualties during the same period exceeded 310 people," he said.