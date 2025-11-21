Delo Group discusses start of container traffic from India’s Mormugao

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The Delo Group is discussing an opportunity for opening of line shipping between the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk and the Indian port of Mormugao, Board Chairman of the group Sergey Shishkarev told reporters on the sidelines of the Transport Week 2025 forum.

The port processes 20 mln metric tons of goods but halted container handling seven years ago, he noted. Nevertheless, the equipment required to do that is in place.

"I reminded Novorossiysk is the shortest distance via the Black Sea from Russia to India. Therefore, we talked about creating regular shipping exactly from this port. Probably, with a call to Mumbai at first and then straight to Novorossiysk," Shishkarev said, commenting on bilateral consultations with participation of Indian Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

Imported coal and fertilizers are also delivered to Mormugao. Delo transships such commodities in Northwestern Russia and the group may consider the economic model of delivering containerized fertilizers to this port, Shishkarev added.

TASS is the general information partner of the 19th Russian Transport international forum and exhibition.