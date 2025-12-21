Thailand doesn’t rule out possibility of a ceasefire in conflict zone with Cambodia

BANGKOK, December 21. /TASS/. Thailand does not rule out the possibility of achieving a ceasefire in the border conflict zone with Cambodia following the special meeting of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Kuala Lumpur, according to a statement released by Thailand's Joint Press Center for the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation, which includes representatives of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"A ceasefire can only be achieved when it is based primarily on the Thai military’s assessment of the situation on the ground. As Cambodia is the party that initiated the clashes, it must first clearly demonstrate sincerity in pursuing a ceasefire. From the outset, Thailand has expressed a desire to see genuine and sustainable peace, but sustainable peace must come with the safety and security of its citizens. At this meeting, Thailand therefore seeks a clear demonstration of genuine sincerity from Cambodia to enable a discussion on approaches towards the de-escalation of tensions along the border," the statement says.

A special meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers was initiated by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and will be held on December 22 in Kuala Lumpur.

"This meeting will provide an opportunity to hear the positions and views of both Thailand and Cambodia, as well as to discuss possible approaches to de-escalate tensions along the Thailand - Cambodia border," the press center stressed.

Clashes involving small arms began on the border between Thailand and Cambodia on December 7. According to the Cambodian National Defense Ministry, after several days of provocative actions by the Thai armed forces aimed at igniting a new round of confrontation in the border areas, they began attacking Cambodian positions.

Armed clashes began on the border of Thailand and Cambodia on December 7. On December 8, the Royal Thai Army reported that Cambodian forces began shelling Thai positions in the border area early in the morning. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure. While Cambodia has not disclosed the number of its fatalities in the conflict, Thailand said the clashes left more than 200 Cambodian soldiers dead. The Interior Ministry of Cambodia reported that 18 civilians were killed. The Russian embassies in the two countries advised Russian nationals to stay away from visiting border areas.