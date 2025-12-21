Swiss authorities do not resort to blatantly Russophobic rhetoric — Ambassador

GENEVA, December 21. /TASS/. Swiss leaders do not go down to overtly Russophobic rhetoric of the United Kingdom, Germany or France, Ambassador of Russia to Switzerland Sergey Garmonin told TASS.

"Swiss authorities do not go down to openly Russophobic rhetoric of Berlin, Paris, London or Baltic States and Poland," the Ambassador said.

"Regrettably, we cannot say the same about the essence of the policy they are pursuing," the Russian diplomat stressed. The Swiss policy remains clearly unfriendly towards Russia in recent years, Garmonin added.