Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The MOEX Index fell 0.06% to 2,735.43 points in the course of Friday's main trading session, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell 0.71% to 1,118.33 points. The yuan-to-ruble rate rose 7 kopecks to 11.14 rubles.

"The MOEX Index showed lackluster performance today, with the benchmark moving in the 2,720-2,750 range. Negotiations on Ukraine have been put on hold until the next round is announced, while the EU is preparing a new package of anti-Russian sanctions. The rise in inflation recorded by the Federal Statistic Service on February 2 has heightened investor doubts about the Central Bank key rate cut at the upcoming meeting," said Alexander Shepelev, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

"The top performers in a declining stock market were shares of retailer Magnit (+2.4%), possibly ahead of the company's 2025 operating and financial results," noted Natalia Milchakova, leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

The leaders of decline were shares of developer Samolet Group (-4.2%), likely due to negative information surrounding the Russian construction industry, she added.

The BCS World of Investments forecast for the MOEX Index on February 9 is 2,700-2,800 points. The short-term forecast for the ruble-to-yuan exchange rate is 11.3 rubles, and for the dollar - 77-78 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to fluctuate between 2,700 and 2,800 points on Monday. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan is 76-78 rubles, 90-92 rubles, and 11-11.4 rubles, respectively.