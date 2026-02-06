Abu Dhabi talks touched upon future of New START — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed the recent talks in Abu Dhabi touched upon the future of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

"Of course, its provisions can somehow be formally extended. No informal extensions can be imagined in such a field," he said in a briefing. "This was particularly touched upon in Abu Dhabi," Peskov added.

New START, the last international legal document restricting the deployment of nuclear weapons, expired on February 5 due to Washington's refusal to extend it. US President Donald Trump said that he expected to make a better agreement, which would also cover China.

Moscow suggested extending the treaty’s validity for another year after the document expired but received no official response from Washington to the initiative. As for China, Moscow believes that it’s up to Beijing to make a decision and will respect any choice China makes. However, Russia emphasized that if New START’s scope was expanded at some point, it should include nuclear powers such as the UK and France, US allies and NATO members, whose nuclear capabilities are not covered by any strategic stability agreement.