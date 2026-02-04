Russia’s newest Piranha-13 kamikaze drone unveiled at Moscow exhibition

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The Piranha-13 kamikaze drone for precision strikes has been unveiled at the Dronetech Exhibition of unmanned, autonomous and robotic systems in Moscow. The UAV can also be used as a relay station for extending its operational range, the manufacturer reported.

"The Piranha-13 drone has been put on display for the first time. The new aircraft is specifically designed to hover at an altitude of up to 200 meters. It can be equipped with an airborne signal repeater, tripling its operational range when used with another device. The drone is currently being used in the special military operation zone in Ukraine," the company representatives said.

The Piranha-13 can also be used as a stealth reconnaissance aircraft and deliver a payload of up to 6 kg to hard-to-reach areas. The aircraft is capable of performing combat missions at ranges exceeding 25 km. Its cruising speed is 80 km/h, and its maximum speed is 140 km/h.

The Dronetech Exhibition is taking place in Moscow on February 4—5.