En+ to invest $3.2 bln into thermal power plant construction in Irkutsk Region

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. En+ has initiated construction of a new thermal power plant in Usolye-Sibirskoye in the Irkutsk Region, the Russian aluminum and electric power producer said.

"The budget for implementation of the construction project of the new thermal power plant with the capacity of 690 Megawatt in Usolye-Sibirskoye will total at least 250 bln rubles ($3.2 bln)," the company informed.

The power plant will consist of three power generating units to be put on stream in series during the period from 2028 to 2029.