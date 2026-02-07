{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian forces attack Bryansk Region with Neptune, HIMARS projectiles — governor

Alexander Bogomaz reported that two civilians were wounded

BRYANSK, February 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces struck Russia’s Bryansk Region with Neptune long-range missiles and HIMARS MLRS rockets, injuring two people, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported.

"The Ukrainian armed forces attacked our region with Neptune long-range missiles and HIMARS MLRS rockets. As a result of the attack, power supplies were disrupted in seven neighborhoods. Unfortunately, two civilians were injured in the Vygonichsky district as a result of the terrorist attack," - he said on his Telegram channel.

According to the regional head, special and emergency crews are working to restore power. The attack damaged private homes, an administrative building, and a church.

Belgorod Region governor comes under Ukrainian shelling while inspecting infrastructure
"Together with emergency response teams, we took shelter", Vyacheslav Gladkov reported
UAE president's visit to Russia important stage for bilateral relations — envoy to Moscow
Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber said the visit reflects Abu Dhabi's commitment "to strengthening international partnership as the UAE is convinced of the importance of communication and dialogue for strengthening and developing relations that contribute to international prosperity"
Figure skater Gumennik changes music for short program at Olympics
The men's short program is scheduled for February 10, and the free skate will be presented on February 13
West’s secret contacts, changing rhetoric, Ukraine’s future: Lavrov's statements
Europe is trying to "prevent and disrupt the negotiations" that are budding between Russia and the United States on a settlement, the Russian foreign minister said
Trump genuinely desires to settle conflict with Iran peacefully — US ambassador to Israel
The next round of talks is expected early next week
Russia’s National Wealth Fund totals $177 bln as of February 1 — Finance Ministry
The volume of the fund's liquid assets as of February 1 was $55.1 bln
SpaceX plans to conduct an unmanned Moon landing in March 2027 — WSJ
According to the initial plans of SpaceX head Elon Musk, Starship was supposed to head to Mars in an unmanned mode in 2026 to test the safety of landing on the planet
Organizer of terrorist attack that killed over 30 arrested in Pakistan — newspaper
The operation to capture the perpetrators was carried out in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
US seeks to end conflict in Ukraine by summer — Zelensky
Meanwhile, according to a statement by Vladimir Zelensky, Ukraine’s position regarding withdrawal from Donbass following the negotiations in Abu Dhabi remains unchanged
Spoljaric re-elected as ICRC president for another four years
The members of the Assembly "unanimously recognized Spoljaric’s exceptional leadership" during a "particularly complex time" time for the world
Russia to discuss joint weapon manufacturing partnership in Saudi Arabia
CEO of the Russian arms export agency Alexander Mikheev pointed out that Rosoboronexport has a long track record of developing technology partnerships
Archaeologist Butyagin unlikely to be released from Warsaw detention center — lawyers
The main hearings in the extradition case against the Russian scientist arrested in Poland may take place in late February or early March
Japan aims to sign peace treaty with Russia despite difficult relations — premier
Sanae Takaichi emphasized that "the fact that the peace treaty has not yet been signed is beyond sad"
Zelensky understates death toll three times not to pay compensation to widows — MP
Vladimir Zelensky is lying about 55,000 dead, Alexander Dubinsky said
Abu Dhabi talks touched upon future of New START — Kremlin spokesman
"No informal extensions can be imagined in such a field," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Gazprom sets fourth straight daily gas supply record in Russia
The previous record of 1.818 bln cubic meters was set the day before
Water requires rational use as economic resource
Water shortage is in the southern part of the country and Central Russia with the highest population density may also experience problems with it, the Russian president added
Russia grants political asylum to Spanish national persecuted at home
Educator and IT specialist Enrique Arias Gil was accused of cyberattacks on behalf of Moscow
Russian oil consumed by other markets — Novak
According to the Russian official, the balance on the market is generally preserved
Syrian transitional government forces repel Kurdish attack near Aleppo — SANA
The Defense Ministry said that two detachments of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces coalition tried to infiltrate the Tall Ma’z area on Tuesday, and one Syrian soldier was killed while repelling their attack
Kiev delays ceasefire, waiting for US to shift focus to Congress’ elections — news outlet
The Strana news outlet also suggested that Kiev, with the help of its partners in the EU and Republicans in the US, wants to persuade American president Donald Trump to pressure Russia
2026 Winter Olympic Games Official Opening Ceremony kicks off in Italy
For the first time ever, the Opening Ceremony is taking place in four different locations
Swiss foreign minister to be tried at ICC for alleged complicity in crimes in Gaza
The Foreign Ministry said it had taken note of the statement
Attack on Russian general demonstrates Kiev’s intent to disrupt negotiations — Lavrov
Russia’s Foreign Minister declined to speculate on how the incident might affect future negotiations
Kiev urgently needs spare parts for servicing US military equipment — Pentagon
The US administration believes that the proposed sale of this equipment and support "will not alter the military balance in the region"
Fire breaks out at Tver Region commercial facility after drone attack
So far, no casualties were reported
OSCE chair highlights need for organization to prepare for potential ceasefire in Ukraine
Ignazio Cassis noted that he was looking forward to continuing dialogue with Sergey Lavrov
Over 80 Ukrainian drones downed over various Russian regions overnight
45 of them were destroyed over the Volgograd Region
Capacity of all NPPs in Kiev-controlled territory reduced — energy company
According to its information, energy facilities in eight regions of Ukraine were damaged, including power plants and substations in the electricity transmission and distribution systems
Preparations for Direct Line with Russian President in full swing — Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that this is difficult process
Merz says EU ready for talks with Russia, but without 'parallel communication channels'
The German chancellor said the goal is to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible
Sanctions against Russian sports likely coming to end — newspaper
The New York Times reported this, citing statements from sports officials
IN BRIEF: What we know about assassination attempt against Russian general
According to investigators, an unidentified gunman fired several shots at the general in a residential building on Volokolamskoye Highway and fled the scene
Iran is ready for deal, but US in no rush to finalize it — Trump
A new round of negotiations between Iran and the United States on resolving the crisis surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program took place on February 6 in the capital of Oma
Oil and gas revenues of Russian budget down 50.2% in January — ministry
Resources of the National Wealth Fund in the amount of non-received oil and gas revenues were used in connection with ‘fiscal rules’ for purposes of funding the federal budget deficit
Crew-12 mission that includes Russian cosmonaut arrives at space center in Florida — NASA
Liftoff of Crew-12 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft remains on track for no earlier February 11
Germany’s economic losses from recent years’ crises reach nearly €1 trillion
Total losses in real GDP from 2020-2026 amount to €940 billion, the Cologne Institute for Economic Research reported
US helped win WWII, but for Washington it was all business — Kremlin
"The main burden in the fight against fascism and the biggest price for the victory in the fight against fascism was paid by our country, the Soviet Union," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Press review: Iran open to deal but Trump may attack and Cuba prepares for mobilization
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 6th
Diplomat expounds on legality of referendums to French Foreign Ministry — embassy
When Alexey Meshkov visited the French Foreign Ministry, he handed over to French diplomats the translation into French of Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the Kremlin on September 30
US, Kiev discuss possible elections, referendum in Ukraine in May — Reuters
According to the report, the US negotiating team told Ukrainian officials during recent meetings in Abu Dhabi "that it would be best if that vote occurred soon"
Average lifespan in Russia may reach 70 years in 36 months - ministry
The national project Health also aimed to reduce the mortality rate
European Commission presents 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions
The Commission repeatedly said earlier that it is going to put the new sanctions package into effect by February 24
General Alexeyev regains consciousness post-surgery after attempt on life
At this point, it can be cautiously stated that the threat to his life has passed, the agency was informed
Peru refrains from supplying Ukraine with military equipment — Russian Ambassador
Igor Romanchenko admitted that Russian-Peruvian relations are currently going through difficult times
Initiatives to preserve Nazi regime in Kiev unacceptable — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also said that Russia has not received "completely new documents" from the negotiations held between the US, Ukraine, and Europe over the past couple of weeks
OSCE trying to prevent war in Europe — Secretary General
Feridun Sinirlioglu added that "in diplomacy, results are never instantaneous" and that "patience is required"
PM slams Ukraine ‘Hungary’s enemy’ due to its demands to refuse oil, gas from Russia
Currently, Hungary receives most of its oil via the Druzhba pipeline and most of its gas via TurkStream and its branches through Bulgaria and Serbia
Ukrainian forces attack Belgorod with ten missiles, injuring two people — governor
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, two commercial and infrastructure facilities, 38 cars, three apartments in two apartment buildings, and 12 private houses were damaged in the city
Gagauzia head faces court: recent developments
"No matter what the pro-government media outlets say, I am tried today because I am Gagauzia's head," Evghenia Gutsul stated
En+ to invest $3.2 bln into thermal power plant construction in Irkutsk Region
The power plant will consist of three power generating units to be put on stream in series during the period from 2028 to 2029
US negotiations with Russia and Ukraine proceed well — Trump
The US leader said this, talking to journalists aboard Air Force One
Majority of Moldovan residents support integration with Russia — expert
Head of the Russian-Moldovan Friendship and Cooperation Center Dmitry Sorokin noted that there is a need to hold a referendum with two alternatives - becoming a part of Romania or Russia
Putin, Xi intend to meet on sidelines of SCO, BRICS summits
The Chinese leader also invited Vladimir Putin to attend the APEC summit, which will be held in China in November
Police, anti-Olympics protesters clash in Milan — news agency
After a group of masked individuals began throwing stones and smoke bombs at police, authorities responded with water cannons and tear gas
Russia set record volume of LNG supplies to Europe in January 2026
EU imports of Russian LNG amounted to 2.276 billion cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on data from the European analytical center Bruegel
Remotely detonated munition to be effective against UAVs — Russian military expert
"A remotely programmed explosion means that a standard surface-to-air gun or cannon turns into a precision weapon," Igor Korotchenko said
Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi held at unmapped residence — correspondent
The trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi took place at the Qasr Al Shati residence
Ukraine wants security guarantees for Odessa, source tells TASS
According to the source close to the talks in Abu Dhabi, this aspect is of critical importance to Kiev
Ukraine's energy facilities suffer significant damage — Zelensky
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian servicemen launched a massive strike over the past day, including with Kinzhal missiles, targeting energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces
Epstein’s files mention Zelensky in connection with human trafficking from Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky appears in Epstein's files several dozen times, most prominently in connection with the Jean-Luc Brunel case
US to take measures against India if it starts buying Russian oil again — Trump
According to Donald Trump, the US administration can also re-impose an additional 25% tariff
Russian embassy in Cuba receives no requests from tourists due to flight delays
The Russian embassy said that it is in close contact with the Cuban aviation authorities
Fashion show in Milan: what athletes were wearing during Olympic opening ceremony
A total of 92 national Olympic committees took part in the parade
Putin offers condolences to Pakistani leadership over terror attack in Islamabad
The president reiterated Russia’s readiness to expand cooperation between the two countries in fighting terrorism
IN BRIEF: What we know about Iran-US nuclear talks in Oman
Another round of talks will take place in the coming days, Barak Ravid, correspondent for Axios and Israel’s Channel 12 reported
Belgorod Region governor comes under Ukrainian shelling while inspecting infrastructure
"Together with emergency response teams, we took shelter", Vyacheslav Gladkov reported
Attack on Russian general reveals Kiev’s unreadiness for talks — former Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov said that he is convinced that Vladimir Zelensky’s office head Kirill Budanov was aware of the plotted murder
Ukraine reports conclusion of Abu Dhabi talks
The first round of the negotiations was held in the UAE capital in late January, the second one started Wednesday
Zelensky does not care that Ukraine has turned into vast cemetery — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk called Vladimir Zelensky's statements cynical ramblings
Russia establishes control over Chugunovka settlement in Kharkov Region
The Russian defense ministry reported that Russian troops struck temporary deployment points of Ukrainian formations and foreign mercenaries in 158 areas over the past day
Baltic states’ only underground gas storage facility is less than one third full — Gazprom
This follows from data from Gas Infrastructure Europe and Conexus Baltic Grid, the Latvian gas transmission system and underground gas storage facility operator
French politician slams Macron ‘most hated head of state in world’
The leader of the French Patriots party advised the French president to wait until his term ends and do nothing else
First launch of Irkut ultralight carrier rocket to take place after 2030 — Roscosmos
The new carrier rocket will be capable of placing into low-Earth orbit up to 780 kilograms of payload
Kiev residents receive electricity for 1.5-2 hours a day due to energy problems — ministry
The Energy Ministry also pointed out that the situation in the country's energy system "remains extremely difficult"
US to lift 25% tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil
This follows from the executive order signed by Donald Trump
Senior Iranian diplomat meets with Russian, Chinese ambassadors after talks with US
Kazem Gharibabadi spoke with Alexey Dedov and Tsun Peiyu after the conclusion of the first phase of negotiations with the US on the Iranian nuclear dossier
Ukraine’s Burshtyn thermal power station down — mayor
The city of Burshtyn was left without without water and heat
Sending European troops to Ukraine would mean military conflict with Russia — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister intends to reaffirm this position at a meeting with activists of the ruling Fidesz party in Szombathely
