BRYANSK, February 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces struck Russia’s Bryansk Region with Neptune long-range missiles and HIMARS MLRS rockets, injuring two people, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported.

"The Ukrainian armed forces attacked our region with Neptune long-range missiles and HIMARS MLRS rockets. As a result of the attack, power supplies were disrupted in seven neighborhoods. Unfortunately, two civilians were injured in the Vygonichsky district as a result of the terrorist attack," - he said on his Telegram channel.

According to the regional head, special and emergency crews are working to restore power. The attack damaged private homes, an administrative building, and a church.