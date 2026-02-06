Russian ambassador, Board of Peace representative discuss situation in Gaza

TEL AVIV, February 6. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov met with high representative for Gaza of the Board of Peace Nickolay Mladenov to discuss the situation in the Palestinian enclave and cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv said.

"Russian Ambassador to Israel Viktorov met with Board of Peace representative for Gaza Mladenov. The sides discussed the current situation in and around the Palestinian enclave, as well as ways of cooperation in the interests of ensuring the humanitarian needs of the enclave’s residents," it said, adding that Viktorov informed Mladenov "about Russia’s efforts made in coordination with all parties concerned."

The sides agreed to continue regular contacts, th embassy noted.