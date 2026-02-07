Ukraine's energy facilities suffer significant damage — Zelensky

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Energy facilities in Ukraine have suffered significant damage as a result of explosions, affecting the energy situation throughout the country, Vladimir Zelensky reported.

"Unfortunately, there is significant damage to energy facilities, and this has affected the energy situation throughout the country. There are significant power outages," he wrote on his Telegram channel. He also added that damage was caused to energy facilities on which "the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants depends."

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian servicemen launched a massive strike over the past day, including with Kinzhal missiles, targeting energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces. The targets included Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises that manufacture strike drones, as well as storage and launch preparation sites for them at military airfields. The ministry emphasized that the strike goals were achieved and all designated targets were hit.