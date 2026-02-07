Innoprom. Saudi Arabia international exhibition to open in Riyadh

RIYADH, February 8. /TASS/. The Innoprom. Saudi Arabia international industrial exhibition opens in Riyadh today and will continue until February 10.

About 140 companies will represent Russia at the exhibition, including Rosatom, Roscosmos, Rostec and others. National companies will showcase a wide range of industrial solutions, including civilian unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, face recognition technology, healthcare solutions and other technologies.

Industrial companies, governmental authorities and agencies for investments and industry will take part in the event from the Saudi side.

The Innoprom’s program comprises more than ten events in the format of panel discussions and B2B sessions. The main plenary sessions will be held on February 9. TASS is the general information partner of the exhibition.