Trump is ‘genuinely trying’ to go down in history as peacemaker — Medvedev

GORKI, February 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump wants to go down in history as a peacemaker and is "trying to make that happen," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.

"Trump, it is obvious, wants to go down in history as a peacemaker and he is trying. In some cases, it works out, in others it doesn’t. He is genuinely trying to do this," Medvedev noted.

According to him, the chaos often used to describe the actions of US President Donald Trump in fact conceals a carefully thought-out policy. "He (Trump — TASS) is an emotional person, but on the other hand, that very chaos people like to talk about, which his actions are said to create, is not quite so. It is obvious that behind it lies a fully deliberate and well-calibrated line," the deputy head of the Security Council emphasized.

Therefore, Medvedev added, Trump’s style of governance is "original, but in some ways quite effective."

Medvedev also noted that US President Donald Trump, as a former businessman, "acts forcefully," which is quite effective in dealings with many European countries. "As a former businessman — and there are no truly former businessmen, just as there are some other things that are never truly former — he always acts forcefully: I will scare you, then step back, and you will agree to half of my terms," Medvedev explained.

The deputy head of the Security Council noted that "this is quite effective — in relations with the UK, with other European countries, and with many other countries as well.".