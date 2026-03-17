US intelligence says Iranian leadership retains power, unity — WP

WASHINGTON, March 17. /TASS/. US intelligence agencies believe that Iran’s leadership retains control of the country and shows no signs of internal division despite the ongoing US-Israeli military operation against the Islamic Republic, according to an article published by The Washington Post (WP).

According to its sources, US intelligence assesses that the Iranian regime is consolidating power. As the report noted, according to US intelligence assessments prepared after the start of the war, the Iranian regime will remain intact and may even be emboldened, as it will conclude that it has withstood [US President Donald] Trump and survived.

The publication added that US officials and analysts see no clear signs of division or defections within Iran’s leadership. US intelligence also does not believe that a change of power in Iran is likely in the near term.