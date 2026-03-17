Majority backs Kazakhstan’s new Constitution with 87.15% in referendum

ASTANA, March 17. /TASS/. A total of 87.15% of voters supported the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution in a referendum held on March 15, according to a presentation delivered to journalists at a session of the Central Referendum Commission summarizing the voting results, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to the commission’s data, 7,954,667 people, or 87.15% of those who voted, supported the adoption of the new fundamental law out of 12,482,613 people included in the voter lists. A total of 898,099 people voted against. As in the 2024 referendum on the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant, the commission does not calculate the percentage share of votes cast against.

Voter turnout in the referendum on Kazakhstan’s new Constitution held on March 15 stood at 73.12%.

According to the commission’s data, 9,127,192 people cast their ballots at polling stations inside the country and abroad out of 12,482,613 citizens included in the voter lists.

At a session summarizing the voting results, the Central Referendum Commission recognized that the March 15 referendum had taken place and that the republic’s new Constitution had been adopted, a TASS correspondent reported.