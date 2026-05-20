Russia did not recognize Ukraine, which aspires to join NATO — top diplomat

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia recognized Ukraine as a non-aligned state, not as a country willing to join NATO.

"We recognized Ukraine as a non-nuclear, non-bloc and neutral state. We did not recognise a Ukraine that is now being drawn into NATO," he told the Shanghai Media Group (SMG) in an interview.

"Our objective is to thwart Ukraine’s militarization and its Nazification, to eliminate threats to the Russian Federation from its territory," Lavrov added.