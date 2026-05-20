MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to turn the Baltic countries into an anti-Russian terrorist base, Chairman of the State Duma International Affairs Committee and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Leonid Slutsky said.

"The European Commission president signaled her intention to reinforce the eastern flank. <…> This means an increase in military expenditures and more rapid militarization of Europe, and also the creation of an anti-Russian terrorist base on the territory of the Baltic countries," the parliamentarian wrote on his Max channel.

He went on to say that the European Commission ignores the fact that drones detected in the Baltic countries are from Ukraine. In his words, military preparations in the region may escalate into World War Three.

Earlier, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported that Kiev had convinced Riga to use its territory to carry out a drone operation against Russia. In a post on X, von der Leyen described this statement as "completely unacceptable" and "a threat against our entire Union."