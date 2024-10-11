Visits to Russia Hungary’s sovereign right, foreign minister tells German reporter

ST. PETERSBURG, October 11. /TASS/. Budapest’ independent decision making regarding the visits of its representatives to Russia is Hungary’s inseparable right, Prime Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

A reporter from Germany’s ZDF TV channel asked the minister whether Szijjarto’s visit to St. Petersburg is "yet another Hungary’s provocation towards Brussels."

"No. First, make an effort to act politely and respectfully towards Hungary," the minister said. "This is a sovereign right of a country to decide, which event its ministers would attend, and which they would not. We are not a ‘jawohl’ nation. So you cannot dictate to us, no one can. Neither the German government, nor The Greens party in Germany," Szijjarto said, according to a video, published on his social media page.

The 13th St. Petersburg International gas forum kicked off on October 8 and will last until October 11.