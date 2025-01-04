Trump picks Fox New journalist Tammy Bruce for US Department of State Spokesperson

NEW YORK, January 4. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Fox News journalist Tammy Bruce to be US Department of State Spokesperson.

"It is my great honor to announce that Tammy Bruce will be joining our incredible Nominee for United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, as Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State," he wrote on his Truth Social network page. "Tammy is a highly respected political analyst who understood the power and importance of "MAGA" early on. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Political Science at the University of Southern California and, after being a liberal activist in the 1990s, saw the lies and fraud of the Radical Left, and quickly became one of the strongest Conservative voices on Radio and Television."

Bruce will succeed US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller.