Lukashenko, Putin to agree on a meeting soon — Lukashenko’s press secretary

MINSK, July 28. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko plans to agree on another meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and discuss the most pressing matters tete-a-tete, Lukashenko’s press secretary Natalia Eismont said.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that he held a phone call with Putin on Sunday.

"Naturally, the Belarusian and Russian presidents always have a lot to discuss. So to say, a range of topics, both on bilateral relations and on the international agenda," she said, adding that they did not discuss program matters over the phone on Sunday.

"Some topics should not be discussed over the phone. The presidents will soon agree on a personal meeting and will discuss the most pressing topics one-on-one," she added.

Putin and Lukashenko last time met in Minsk in June, on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum and the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.