Security should be guaranteed when using AI, Putin says

NEW DELHI, December 4. /TASS/. When using artificial intelligence, human security and rights must be guaranteed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with India Today TV channel.

"Like any other achievement of progress, it can be both good and evil. It’s clear that it’s cross-cutting technology that changes the life of an ordinary person and, of course, in the near future it will change the lives of the whole humanity," Putin said. "And those who will be the first to master this technology, use it most effectively would gain a tremendous benefit in the economy, in social sphere, in defense as well as in every sphere, in education, in science, healthcare, everywhere because the effective use of artificial intelligence in each of the spheres will have a multiplier effect for efficiency and productivity.

"There are also challenges here and specialists know it fully well. The fact is that it is all based on processing major data sets, big data. Here comes personal data of people as well. That’s number one. And, naturally, we need to take steps to guarantee safety and protection, to ensure human rights in the widest sense of the word.

"It is that the people who have these databases, in essence, they can use their capacities, the capacities of the developing technologies to shape the world view of people. If you use AI in healthcare and you use it to produce medical drugs, for example using genetic engineering and so on, that means it would have a tremendous effect."