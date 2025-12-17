MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian Battlegroup North troops eliminated up to 67 foreign mercenaries from Latin America in the battels for the settlement of Yunakovka during the special military operation, a source in the defense circles told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Battlegroup North destroyed 67 Latin American mercenaries in the battles for Yunakovka. They were a part of the foreign legion assigned to the Ukrainian army's 47th separate mechanized brigade," the source said.

According to the source, they were mostly Colombian nationals, but there were also mercenaries from Argentina, Mexico, Peru and Guatemala.

"Cases of friendly fire with adjacent units of the Ukrainian forces were often reported, which also led to heavy losses," he noted.

The source stressed that losses among the mercenaries will continue growing, as the Ukrainian command intends to eliminate the units of the foreign legion and send the mercenaries to assault teams.