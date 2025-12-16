Former UN expert warns against deploying European force to Ukraine

GENEVA, December 16. /TASS/. Alfred de Zayas, an US lawyer and former expert of the UN Human Rights Council has warned against the deployment of European multinational force to Ukraine as this will only escalate the conflict and add to the risks of a nuclear confrontation.

"NATO boots on the ground would only mean an escalation to the war. It would not bring security to Ukraine but only more war and the heightened danger of a nuclear confrontation. Alas, [UK Prime Minister Keir] Starmer, [French President Emmanuel] Macron, [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz and [Vladimir] Zelensky live in their own fantasy worlds," he wrote on his X page.

The leaders of the European Union countries released a joint statement following their talks in Berlin on Monday. According to the document, they want security guarantees for Kiev to include the creation of "a European-led ‘multinational force Ukraine’ made up from contributions from willing nations." The statement indicates that these forces will assist "in the regeneration of Ukraine’s forces, in securing Ukraine’s skies, and in supporting safer seas, including through operating inside Ukraine."