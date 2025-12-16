Maximum rate on ruble deposits up to 15.63% in first ten-day period of December

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The average maximum interest rate on ruble deposits in Russia’s ten biggest banks that attract the largest volume of deposits, rose in the first ten-day period of December 2025 compared to the previous ten-day period and amounted to 15.63% per annum, the Central Bank said.

The rate in the third ten days of November was 15.62% per annum, and 15.5% per annum in the second ten-day period of October, according to the regulator.

Among the banks whose data the regulator uses to monitor rates are Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank, Alfa-Bank, the Russian Agricultural Bank, Bank DOM.RF, the Credit Bank of Moscow, T-Bank, Promsvyazbank, and Sovcombank.

Maximal rates on deposits accessible for any client are taken into account when determining the maximal interest rate by each credit institution. The Central Bank does not address rates with the capitalization of interest on the deposit and deposits with additional terms: purchase of investment units to a certain amount, investment account opening, investment or life insurance program purchase, and the like. Deposits with their term broken down into periods with different rates are also not considered.