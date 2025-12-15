Germany agrees on ten-point plan to expand military cooperation with Kiev — media

BERLIN, December 15. /TASS/. The ruling coalition in Germany has agreed on a ten-point plan to expand military cooperation with Ukraine, according to excerpts from the document published by Bild.

The plan calls for regular consultations with military departments on arms-related issues, the establishment of a coordination office for Ukraine’s defense industry in Berlin to strengthen ties between companies in both countries, and an expansion of the presence of German businesses in Ukraine’s defense sector.

In addition, Berlin intends to increase staffing levels and expand the authority of the military attache at its diplomatic mission in Kiev, as well as ensure a continuous exchange of views on the need for various types of weapons.

The German government also plans to build a sort of alliance with its European partners to jointly purchase weapons for Ukraine.

Overall, these efforts are aimed at integrating Ukraine’s military industry into the European arms market. The plan also provides for a constant exchange of information on developments on the Ukrainian front, the transfer and use of battlefield data, and the sharing of experience related to German defense technologies used on the battlefield.