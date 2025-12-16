West uses 'Russian threat' narrative to justify confiscation of frozen assets — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. NATO countries, the UK, and the EU are deliberately promoting narratives about the "Russian threat" to justify the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian President, Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, believes.

"Why are NATO, the EU and the UK suddenly pushing the "Russia threat" narrative in a coordinated and frantic manner? This isn’t just to cover up mass immigration, child abuse gangs, rising crime rates and economic decline. Corrupt globalist warmongers simply want to steal from the Russian reserves they want to steal," Dmitriev wrote on the X social network.

The EU and G7 countries have frozen approximately 300 billion euros in Russian assets. Around 180 billion euros is held in the Belgian depository Euroclear. The European Commission is seeking EU member states' consent to use Russian assets for Ukraine. This issue will be discussed at the EU leaders' summit in Brussels on December 18-19.