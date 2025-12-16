Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The MOEX Index rose 0.92% to 2,774.23 points by the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose 0.94% to 1,100.27 points. The yuan-to-ruble rate fell 1.9 kopecks to 11.263 rubles.

"The MOEX Index started the day hesitantly, but as the session progressed, buyers became more active, and the benchmark surged toward 2,780 points. Once again, geopolitical news is the main driver," noted Alexander Shepelev, stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

"Aeroflot shares (+4.1%) led the stock market gains, possibly due to investor anticipation of progress in the peace process in Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions against the airline," notes Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

Bank Saint Petersburg shares (-3.8%) led the declines, most likely due to the company's 11-month RAS financial statements, she added.

The BCS World of Investments expects the MOEX Index to fluctuate in the range of is 2,700-2,800 points on December 17. Short-term forecasts for the ruble to dollar exchange rate are 79-81 rubles, and for the yuan, 11.1-11.4 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to fluctuate between 2,700 and 2,800 points on Wednesday. The dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rate forecast for Wednesday is 78-80 rubles, 92.5-94.5 rubles, and 11-11.5 rubles, respectively.