MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. A peace deal between Moscow and Kiev is unlikely to be finalized within two or three months, former Austrian Foreign Minister, head of the G.O.R.K.I. center at St. Petersburg State University Karin Kneissl told TASS on Tuesday.

"I doubt that in the next three months it will be possible to advance the negotiations to such an extent that the deal is actually agreed upon and all necessary issues are settled by consensus," she said in an interview with TASS. "I know that [US President] Donald Trump is interested in resolving all of this promptly, but I don't believe it's possible to get a peace deal ready in two or three months."

"The document that we have now is of the agenda type - it lists the topics, but we do not yet have details on how exactly they will be carried out," she continued.

Kneissl stressed that the signature of Vladimir Zelensky at the moment "for a variety of reasons, of course, cannot have much weight."

"If he is reelected - and this is also possible - then yes, then he would be legitimized. However, I don't want to speculate about the election in advance. Maybe he will be reelected, yes," she emphasized.

"However, given the way events are unfolding, I have the impression that Washington is exerting a lot of pressure on the elections to be organized. Because they understand there what the problem is about," Kneissl stated.

"Many American politicians have already talked about this in the spring: of course, elections should be held. And this is not some special position of Russia. Many people think the same way: some say it out loud, others don't," former Austrian top diplomat added.