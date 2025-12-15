Moscow’s video game studios clinch export contracts

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Video game studies of the Russian capital took part in eight business missions since the year start, which resulted in thirty-six export contracts, the press service of the Moscow’s Department of Culture said.

"The total amount of transactions made with the support of the city was over one billion rubles ($12.6 mln). Several more projects are at the discussion stage now. Users from such countries as China, India, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates will become familiar with Moscow video games in the near time," the press service said, citing Deputy Mayor Natalia Sergunina.

One of companies from Moscow agreed upon testing and further promotion of a VR product combining mechanics of popular mobile, table and computer games. It is planned to be distributed in the Middle East and North Africa region. Partners from the UAE purchased right to publish a simulator where a gamer can take the role of the interior designers. A command and tactical game and a magic adventure with puzzle elements will be released in the Chinese market.