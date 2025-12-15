US-Ukraine negotiations continue in Berlin, Zelensky says

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Negotiations between the American and Ukrainian delegations are continuing in Berlin, Vladimir Zelensky confirmed.

"Yesterday [Sunday] we talked for more than five hours. Today [Monday] there have already been several rounds of negotiations, and they are continuing. Our representatives will continue the dialogue with their American colleagues," he said in Berlin at a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Earlier, RBC-Ukraine agency, citing sources, reported that negotiations between the United States and Ukraine were continuing, but without Zelensky.

The first round of negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations took place in Berlin on December 14 and lasted about five hours. The parties continued on Monday morning, the meeting lasted about two hours. The US delegation includes special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the American leader's son-in-law, entrepreneur Jared Kushner. Zelensky, Secretary of the Security Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov participated on the Ukrainian side.