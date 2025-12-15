European countries note progress in Ukrainian conflict settlement

BERLIN, December 15. /TASS/. EU leaders and the European Union’s chiefs have noted "significant progress" in Ukrainian conflict settlement, according to a joint statement released by the German government.

"The Leaders welcomed significant progress on President Trump’s efforts to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," reads the statement, signed by the leaders of Germany, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Finland, France, Sweden, as well as the UK prime minister, and the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council.

The signatories also "appreciated the strong convergence between the United States, Ukraine and Europe" and expressed support of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

The first round of negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations took place in Berlin on December 14 and lasted about five hours. The parties continued on Monday morning, the meeting lasted about two hours. The US delegation includes special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the American leader's son-in-law, entrepreneur Jared Kushner. Zelensky, Secretary of the Security Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov participated on the Ukrainian side.