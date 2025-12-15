MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Unable to find additional funds for Ukraine, the EU has latched on to a plan to use Russian assets in a so-called reparations loan, political scientist Boris Pervushin told TASS in response to recent statements by Kaja Kallas, head of the EU External Action Service.

Upon arrival for the EU ministerial meeting - ahead of the December 18-19 summit - where leaders aim to finalize Ukraine’s funding for 2026-2027 - Kallas indicated that reaching consensus on expropriating Russian assets under the pretext of a "reparations loan" is becoming increasingly challenging. She emphasized that this appears to be the only viable option for the European Commission, as agreement on Eurobonds remains elusive. Pervushin argues that the EU has essentially trapped itself. "It cannot afford to finance Ukraine with European taxpayers' money, nor is it willing to resolve the conflict politically. As a result, it is increasingly resorting to actions outside its own legal framework," he explained.

In Pervushin’s view, while this approach might be looked at as a short-term win, it threatens to erode long-term trust in Europe as a stable and predictable economic space. "Kallas's reasoning seems logical: if Europe refuses to borrow from its own resources, it must seek funds elsewhere - namely, by seizing Russian assets. This is an implicit admission of a deeper crisis within the European financial and legal system," he said.

Pervushin pointed out that this move jeopardizes the fundamental principle of inviolability of state property, a cornerstone of trust in European jurisdiction for decades. "Setting such a precedent could prompt other nations to reconsider whether keeping their reserves in Western institutions is worthwhile. Ultimately, this decision will impact EU member states' budgets and the political fortunes of their leaders - not directly, but on a much larger scale. The European Commissioner's logic may seem sound, but it will not unfold as intended," Pervushin noted.

He further remarked that once the debate shifts from abstract principles to tangible financial interests, political consensus disintegrates almost instantly. "Even on Ukraine - a topic that has historically enjoyed broad support among European elites - no leader is willing to risk their own funds or political capital," Pervushin concluded.